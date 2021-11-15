PalliCare, Inc. Launches First Community-based Palliative Care Company in Northeast Texas and Southern Arkansas

PalliCare, Inc. is the first community-based palliative care company in the Northeast Texas and Southern Arkansas region. As a strong team of physicians, nurse practitioners, nurses, and other specialists, PalliCare works together to care for patients with a serious illness.

Palliative care is specialized medical care for people living with serious illness. With a focus on providing relief from the symptoms and stress of the illness and its treatments, the goal of palliative care is to improve quality of life for both the patient and the family.

“Palliative care plays a crucial role in the patient care journey,” shared Jonathan Fluhart, Co-Founder and CEO. “This specialty of care is based on the needs of the patient, not on their prognosis. It is appropriate at any age and at any stage in a serious illness. Its biggest benefit is it can be provided alongside curative treatment adding an additional layer of support.”

The goal of palliative care is to improve quality of life by treating symptoms such as pain, shortness of breath, fatigue, constipation, nausea, loss of appetite, and difficulty sleeping. Palliative care can help patients function better with daily life and improve their ability to go through medical treatments. Community-based palliative care is provided wherever the patient calls home, whether that is in a house, a nursing home, or assisted living.

PalliCare also offers advanced care planning along with insight into community services and resources to meet any needs the patient may have. Patients and their care team can expect close communication using a collaborative care approach.

“Our commitment is to the patient, their family, and caregiver,” shared Tiffany Hughes, AGNP-C, Co Founder, Nurse Practitioner, and Chief Operations Officer. “With a holistic approach to symptom management, our patients’ quality of life is of upmost importance.”



In addition to giving high quality patient care, PalliCare has built a home for nurse practitioners (NP). By providing them with centralized back-office, human resources, payroll, EMR, billing/coding, credentialing, professional insurance, and a host of other support functions, the nurse practitioner team can individually focus on their own groupings of patients, building their own practice of clinical care, giving the NP flexibility in their schedules and a healthy work/life balance.

“I fell in love with home-based care as an RN for seven years,” explained Hughes. “I went back to school to become a nurse practitioner so I could enhance the level of care I could give patients and advance my career goals. However, once I graduated, I found it difficult to find opportunities in home-based care, where my passion is, as an NP. I hear this same sentiment so often of NPs that come from home-based care, so PalliCare is building out a home for NPs that fulfills their passion and career goals in the home setting.”

Most insurance plans cover all or part of palliative care, just as with other hospital and medical services. This is also true of Medicare and Medicaid. A social worker with PalliCare is happy to discuss payment options, should costs be of concern.



Determine if palliative care is right for you or your loved one. Learn more at PalliCare.me or by calling 1.888.PalliCare.

