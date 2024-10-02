Sponsor

Loretta Kay Tefteller, age 63, of Fouke, Arkansas, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2024, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 29, 1961, in Lockney, Texas, to Hugh and Katherine Latham.

Mrs. Tefteller spent her working days as a homemaker. In her free time, she enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and attending church. She was a member of Fairland Holiness Church. Her family described her as a sweet, loving, and caring. She loved her family fiercely and spent her time taking care of those she loved. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

She was preceded in death by her husband Willie Tefteller; parents Hugh and Katherine Latham; sisters Carolyn Denton, Patricia Foster, and JoAlice Smith; and brother Gary Latham.

Left to cherish her memory is son Bradley D. Latham; granddaughter Carolina Womack; brothers Doug B. Latham, Ricky D. Latham and wife Dara, Kenny R. Latham, Phillip Latham and wife Gayle; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.