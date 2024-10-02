Sponsor

Jerry L. Yarbrough, 77, of Texarkana passed away on September 29, 2024 at a local hospital. He was born July 29, 1947 to Jurl and Virginia Yarbrough in Hamburg, Arkansas.

Jerry was a member of the First Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents. He enjoyed driving the bus for the Trinity Troopers, traveling, hunting, fishing, and camping. He was a wonderful dad, husband, and a friend to all. Jerry was a member of the Arkansas National Guard. His favorite hobby was making knives.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years Annette Yarbrough of Texarkana; children Leigh Ann Baugus and husband Frank of Texarkana, Andi Yarbrough of Texarkana, Becky Woods and husband Brandon of Hooks, Texas, Mike Yarbrough of Texarkana; one brother Larry Yarbrough and wife Karen of Russellville, Arkansas; 9 grandchildren, Rory, Aubrie, Dustin, Brynn, Briley, Brandon, Moira, Emmett, Mason; 3 great grandchildren; along with a host of other relatives.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Wednesday, October 2, 2024 with visitation starting at 1PM.