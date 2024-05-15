Sponsor

Lou Ella Langley Humphrey passed away May 13, 2024 in Texarkana, Texas. She was born in Ouachita County near Smackover, Arkansas on May 15, 1935. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers. She was also preceded in death by her husband of nearly 60 years, James Edmond “Jim” Humphrey.

Lou Ella was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her family. She was a proud graduate of Arkansas Baptist Hospital in Little Rock, Arkansas with a diploma in nursing. She ultimately earned an undergraduate degree in Health Care Administration, a Masters degree in Nursing, and a Doctorate in Education. Her career in nursing education was highlighted by teaching 40 years in the Nursing Program of Texarkana College. During her career she taught thousands of nursing students in the Texarkana region and she would constantly encounter them through her own doctor, clinic, and hospital visits, right up until the last day of her life in hospice care. She was a member of Beech Street First Baptist Church in Texarkana for over 65 years.

Lou Ella is survived by sons David (Sheila) and Anthony (Kim), both of Fort Smith, AR; grandchildren Meredith Moll (Tommy); Julia Carmack (Josh); Claire Person (Dalton); Lauren Cline (Joe); Garrett Butler (Leah); Kaitlyn Butler; Jonathan Humphrey and Matthew Humphrey. Great grandchildren included: Olivia, Miller, Catherine, Lillian, Charlotte, Jackson, Asher and Lucy.

A memorial service will be held on Friday May 17, at 10:00 a.m. at Texarkana Funeral Home – Arkansas Chapel. A private burial will be done at Cross Roads Cemetery in Smackover, AR.

Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday May 16, at Texarkana Funeral Home – Arkansas Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Texarkana, 2407 Galleria Oaks Drive, Texarkana, TX 75503.