Robert Ainsworth, age 58, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at his home. He was born on January 18, 1966, in El Centro, California, to David Lynn and Mary (Charles) Ainsworth.

Mr. Ainsworth spent his working days as an Electrician. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, treasure hunting, and cooking deer chili for his family. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served honorably in the operations of the Desert Storm War. He was a wonderful and loving husband, son, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, and Bobo.

He was preceded in death by his parents David Lynn and Mary (Charles) Ainsworth.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife Janet Ainsworth of Texarkana; sons Travis (Kirby) Kilpatrick of Little Rock, Arkansas, Forrestt Ainsworth of Little Rock, Arkansas, Ian Dolinsky of Ohio, Hunter Davis of Texarkana, Texas, Brad (Ashley) Davis of Texarkana, Texas; Daughter Tara (Chris) Stinson of Hooks, Texas; sister Jackie Burks and brother in law Jeff Bridges; Sister in Law Tiffany (Elmo) Morales; Mother in Law Sandra Works; Special Nieces and Nephew whom he considered his own Laiklyn Boleware, Justin Smith, Leslie Russell; close friends Lee Lewis, Forrest Dearing, and D Ray Reynolds; and many other relatives and friends.

The memorial service will be held at a later date.