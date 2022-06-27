Advertisement

Mrs. Elsie Louise Hooker Byers, age 93, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Byers was born June 2, 1929, in Blevins, Arkansas, and had lived in Texarkana for most of her life. She was a member of Central Baptist Church and was a retired hairdresser and caregiver. She was preceded in death by her husbands, R. F. Hooker and Raymond Byers, and a granddaughter, Melissa Edmondson.

She spent her life giving and caring for others. She was a rock and prayer warrior for all her family.

Survivors include three daughters and two sons-in-law, Betty and Gilbert May of Wake Village, Texas, Barbara and Chuck Edmondson of Texarkana, Arkansas, and Wanda Roberts of Texarkana, Arkansas, two sisters, Glendene Venable of Rolla, Missouri, and Leola Willard of Walla Walla, Washington, one brother, Henry Zumwalt of Blevins, Arkansas, five grandchildren, Greg May (Suzanna), Stephanie Parker (Thomas), Kevin Edmondson (Blair), Stacia Plant (Keith) and Allison Brown (Jason), 11 great-grandchildren, and one very special friend, Noel Adams.

A celebration of her life will be at 10:00 A. M. Saturday at the Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Chapel with Rev. Zane Clark, Rev. Josh Price, and Rev. Ken Adams officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5 PM until 7 PM Friday.

The family will be at her residence, 1411 East 47th Street, Texarkana, Arkansas.

“Be strong and courageous, do not be afraid or discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go” Joshua 1:9

Memorials may be made to: Central Baptist Church, 2117 East 35th Street, Texarkana, AR 71854.

