Lucas Brian Stephenson, age 25, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Tuesday, October 26, 2021 from injuries received from an automobile accident.

Lucas was born December 22, 1995 in Texarkana, Texas, and was a lifetime resident of Texarkana. He was employed with Cooper Tire and Rubber Co. and was a member of Mandeville Baptist Church and the United Steel Workers 752 L. He served the citizens of Mandeville and all of Miller County as a certified Fire Fighter since 2013 and was promoted to Assistant Fire Chief in 2019. He was a Master Diver with the Miller County Dive Team.

Lucas was an avid scuba diver and enjoyed spending his free time diving in Lake DeGray and Lake Ouachita. He was a dedicated firefighter and always willing to serve and protect his community. He was a friend you could always count on in good times and bad times. You did not have to be a friend for Lucas to extend a hand in friendship, he would never turn down a call for help from a friend, neighbor or stranger. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Bonnie Honsa and his grandfather, Ted Stephenson.

He is survived by his father and mother, Eddie and Michelle Stephenson of Texarkana, Arkansas; one sister and brother-in-law; Kalee and Casey McCatherine of Texarkana, Arkansas; three brothers and one sister-in-law, Alex and Cheyanne Stephenson of Genoa, Arkansas; Taylor Stephenson of Texarkana, Arkansas; Trent Stephenson of Texarkana, Arkansas; his grandfather, George Honsa of Texarkana, his grandmother, Pearl Stephenson of Olive Branch, Mississippi, one niece, Piper McGuinness and one nephew , Robbie McGuinness and a host of friends and other relatives.

A celebration of Lucas’s life will be 1:30 P.M. Sunday at Trinity Baptist with Rev. George Goynes, Jr. and Chief Travis Loehr officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

Memorials may be made to the Mandeville Volunteer Fire Department, 6205 Miller County 144, Texarkana, Arkansas 71854.



The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday evening from 6:30 P.M. to 8:30 P. M.

