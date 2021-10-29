Barbara Clark Gleboff

Advertisement

Barbara (Bobbie) Clark Gleboff, 94, a former long-time resident of Texarkana, passed away on October 26, 2021 in Dallas, Texas.

Bobbie was born October 19, 1927 in Crowley, Louisiana, graduated from Texas High School, Texarkana, Texas and Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. She was a member of St. James Episcopal Church and served as president of Women of the Church. She served as Regent of the Lone Star Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was on the Board of Directors for the Four States Fair and was a long-time member and past president of the May Dale Garden Club. She was also an active member of Texarkana Historical Society & Museum as well as Women For the Arts. Bobbie enjoyed painting, gardening, cooking, and playing bridge with her friends.

Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents, Robert D. and Rubye Clark of Texarkana, Texas, her husband, William W. Gleboff, her son, William W. Gleboff Jr. and her brother, L.W. “Bud” Clark of Hilton Head, South Carolina. She is survived by her daughters and sons in law, Patricia and Aman Memon, Barbara and Basil Privett, Ann and Chad Frazier; her son, John W. Gleboff; her sister, Dolores Arnold of Louisville, Kentucky; her grandchildren, Christopher Memon, Taylor Privett, Emily Privett, Collin Privett; her great granddaughter, Mariana Privett; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to St. James Episcopal Church, 417 Olive St. Texarkana, Texas 75501.

