Lucille Marie Parker, age 80, of Texarkana, Arkansas died Friday, February 5, 2021 in a local nursing center.

Mrs. Parker was born October 4, 1940 in Manilla, Arkansas. She was a homemaker and member of the Mandeville Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Ray Parker.

She is survived by two daughters, Rhonda Warren of Texarkana, Arkansas, Tammy Townsend and husband Kelly of Texarkana, Arkansas; three grandchildren, Dalewayne Townsend, Dalton Townsend, Ryan Townsend and a number of other relatives.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Rev. Wallace Edgar and Rev. Ken Guthrie officiating. Burial is under direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday evening from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

