Lucille Pilgreen

Lucille Margaret Pilgreen, age 92, of Texarkana, Texas, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in a local nursing facility.

Mrs. Pilgreen was born December 10, 1928, in Fouke, Arkansas. She was a member of Liberty-Eylau Baptist Church where she was a caretaker in the nursery for over 40 years. Lucille was a loving mother to her three sons and supported them in everything they did. She volunteered in PTA wherever they were in school. She was a natural caregiver who loved her family deeply.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Gene Allen Pilgreen and one son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Kathy Pilgreen.

Survivors include her two sons and daughters-in-law, Bruce Sr. and Linda Pilgreen of Texarkana and Richard and Patti Pilgreen of Redwater; one sister, Wanda Sellers; ten grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren along with other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be at 1:00 PM Friday, June 25, 2021, at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens, North Chapel with Dr. Dwight Lowrie officiating.

Burial is under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Prime Care Hospice, 707 Hollybrook Dr., Ste. 404, Longview, Texas 75605.