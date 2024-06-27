Sponsor

Lucille Trotter Cook was born and raised in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. She graduated from the University of Arkansas in 1949. She married her childhood sweetheart, Stan Cook (Texarkana, AR) whom she knew from her summers spent at Epworth in Ludington, Michigan.

Lucille believed that you did not just take your living from the community, but that you must give back to the community. In that regard, she was involved in a multitude of community service activities and organizations.

She was President of the YWCA in the 50’s. She was President of the Junior League and later awarded the Outstanding Sustainer Award. She served on the Board of Harvest Texarkana. She served as one of the founding patrons of the Texarkana Symphony Organization and enjoyed attending all the performances at the Perot Theatre. She was on the Foundation Board of Texas A&M Texarkana. She served on the Board of Opportunities and loved helping with the annual Easter egg hunts. She loved Watersprings Ranch as well as Runnin’ WJ and supported their mission of helping to make life better for kids. She served on the Board of Hospice of Texarkana and received their Lifetime Achievement Award for her support in the mission of Hospice. She received the TRACH Leadership Award and was a Palmer Award recipient.

Lucille was a woman of strong faith. She loved her church (First United Methodist Church, Texarkana, AR) having served on various committees throughout her 75 years there. She loved her Cornerstone friends and activities. She enjoyed summers in Michigan with her family. Looking forward to summers up north is still anticipated by her entire family, including nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

As far as the grandkids, Mama C spent many a day in carpool lines, at golf or tennis tournaments, dance recitals, scouting ceremonies as well as high school and college graduations. Mama C would routinely call, text, or Facetime each of her grandchildren who in turn, would call her any time of the day for her wit, jokes, or just a listening ear.

She leaves behind a legacy in 13 great-grandchildren ages 7 and under with more to come. She has been the matriarch of the family after losing her husband over 30 years ago. Her strong faith has been her unwavering source of strength. She instilled the value of family by being there and being supportive of the many endeavors undertaken by them.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Jack Trotter, Louise McCain, and Henry Ford Trotter, Jr., her son, Benjamin Stanley Cook, III, husband, Benjamin Stanley Cook, Jr., and daughter, Cynthia Cook Sandefur.

She is survived by her sister, Ann (John) King of Helena, AR; daughters Mildred (Mark) Creighton of Ft. Worth, and Martha (Jeff) Prieskorn of Texarkana; grandchildren, Ben Creighton, Amanda and Parker Creighton, and Martha and Mason White all of Ft. Worth, Cabe (Emma) Prieskorn, Simmons (Paul) Burns, Caroline (Sam) Kern all of Annapolis, Maryland and Matt (Faith) Prieskorn of Ft. Worth, Clay Sandefur, Ray (Joy) Sandefur of Texarkana; great-grandchildren, Cal, Clara, Lucy, Annie Prieskorn, Ellie, David, Gibson Burns, Mary Martha Kern, Emma and Ben Sandefur, Levi, Daniel, and JP Creighton.

A celebration of life will be held at First United Methodist Church, Texarkana, AR, at a later date yet to be determined.

Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, Texarkana, AR, or to any local charity.