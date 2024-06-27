Sponsor

Charles Joseph Hlavinka went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 23, 2024, at the age of 91. He was born on October 16, 1932, in East Bernard, Texas. His life was a tribute to his faith in God and his love and devotion to his family. Charlie and his beloved wife of 67 years, Betty, lived most of their life in Texarkana, TX where they raised their family and have been faithful members of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Charlie took great refuge in the verses from Psalms.

Psalm 62 – My soul waits for God alone. He alone is my rock and my salvation. Trust in him at all times, O people. Power and love belong to God.

Charlie grew up in East Bernard, TX learning all about farm life with his dad and siblings Bill, Joe, Victor, Donna, and Carol. He was valedictorian of his high school graduating class of 1950. He continued his education earning a BA in Accounting at Texas A&M University and graduating from the University of Texas Law School in 1959 after serving as a Lieutenant in the Air Force during the Korean War.

Charlie was a partner of the Law Firm Atchley, Russell, Waldrop, and Hlavinka where he practiced tax law for over 50 years serving Texarkana and the surrounding area. His commitment to his community included positions such as the President of the Texarkana Jaycees where he assisted in directing the Miss Texarkana Pageant, sitting on the board of many area banks, functioning as a member of the Knights of Columbus as well as being a Cub Scout leader. One of his most enjoyable accomplishments included being a voluntary barbeque rib master for many Aggie Musters and cooking for the legislature of Austin and Little Rock.

His dedication to Texas A&M and pride in being an Aggie was undeniable and his love of baseball was a close second. He played in several softball leagues himself and spent many a day following the St. Louis Cardinals which he proudly shared both with his children and grandchildren. He also had a love for music especially his commitment to being a member of his church choir. Charlie was a man dedicated to God, family, and community.

He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Annie Hlavinka and his brother Bill of East Bernard, TX, and within the last twelve months his brother Victor Hlavinka of Texarkana, TX, and eldest nephew, Paul Hlavinka of Wharton.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife Betty, children David Hlavinka and wife Michelle, Mark Hlavinka and wife Marcie, all of Texarkana, TX and daughter Mary Williams and husband Jeff of Bridgeport, TX; his grandchildren Braden (son of David), William and Jackson (sons of Mark) and Charles and Payton (children of Mary). Charlie was a devoted husband to his wife Betty and all of his family.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at 10:00 A.M. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Texarkana.

Rosary will be held on Friday, June 28, 2024, at Texarkana Funeral Home, 3515 Texas Blvd. at 5:30 P.M. with visitation following at 6:00 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Building Fund or the charity of your choice.