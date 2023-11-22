Sponsor

Lucious LaMont Harris was born May 15, 1957 to the late William Lucious & Gertude Harris in Los Angeles, CA. His parents later moved to Ohio where he went to school at Chamanabe High School Ohio and joined the US Marine Corps in July of 1977. He moved to Arkansas in 1991 and begin working at Little River Millswork where he worked until he retired in 2019.

LaMont and Angela met in 1991 and married in 1993. He loved listening and playing music, especially Rock & Roll. He taught himself to play guitar and began playing with Angela at many Churches over the years. He was the Musician/Guitarist at New Zion Baptist Church in Richmond, Arkansas where Rev. Smith was Pastor. He loved his Choir and the whole Church Family.

LaMont had a friend, Bass Player Don Bell that would come by and they would spend hours “Jamming” as LaMont called it. After a long battle with cancer, and a “good fight” LaMont gained his wings early on November 13, 2023 in his loving Wife’s (Angela) arms. He was a quiet, reserved man with a few words and a big heart.

LaMont was preceded in death by his parents, William Lucious and Gertude Harris; sister, Carol Diggs.

LaMont leaves to cherish his memories:

His wife: Angela Harris of 30 years.

Sons: Ryan (Karina) and QuinTray (Rachel).

Daughters: Montia (Steven), Jackie (Damon) and Dog: Gaga.

Sister: Deborah Harris of Sacramento, CA.

Brothers: Rene (Artie) of Shreveport, LA, Alvin Foster of Sherman Oaks, CA. 17 Grandchildren, 2 Great-Grandchildren and a Host of Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, Family and Friends.

