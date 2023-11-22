Sponsor

Barbara Jean Spencer Hughes Childs was born January 15th, 1938, in Texarkana Ark to Robert L. Spencer and Arteria Doss.

She graduated from Booker T. Washington in 1954. She played in the Marching Band.

She found Christ at an early age. She was a member of Miles Chapel CME Church until her health failed in February 2015. She was active as an Usher, Texarkana Fellowship Usher Board, Missionary Department, Budget Committee, Hospitality Committee, and Class Leader. Among other church financial contributions, she was faithful in meeting her Annual Budget obligation.

In 1955, she married Chester L. Hughes. To this union, four beautiful children were born: Debbie, Darwin, Derrick, and Beverly.

She later married Ulysses Childs, who preceded her in death in 1983.

She was employed at Red River Army Depot for 30 years, retiring in 1993. Barbara was pleased and excited to serve on the Red River Travelling Team, which took her to many U.S. States and out of the country.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert L. Spencer and Arteria Doss; two sisters, Paula Diane Ware and Sandra Johnson; three brothers, James Spencer, Ronald F. Ware, and Donald E. Ware, and one grandchild, Tonya Hughes.

Left to cherish her memories are her Children: Debbie (Johnny) Pree of Texarkana TX, Darwin ( Marrie ) Hughes of The Colony TX, Derrick L. Hughes of Texarkana TX, and Beverly (Curtis) Dafney Jr. of Texarkana TX.

Three brothers: Robert Spencer Jr. of Texarkana TX, Myron (Regina) Ware of Killeen TX, and Darryl (Pamela ) Ware of Fort Worth TX.

Eight grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, one great great great, grandchild Kacen Walker. One special nephew, Kenneth W. Johnson.

In her lifetime, God blessed her to see five generations, enjoying this legacy for five years.

Visitation Friday, November 24, 2023 from 3:00-5:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM at Miles Chapel CME Church 1004 Ash St. Texarkana, AR with Pastor Anthony Ware, Eulogist. Burial Chapelwood Memorial Gardens

1001 N. Kings Highway Texarkana, TX under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

