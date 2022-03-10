Advertisement

Lucrecie Williams Johnson was born June 7, 1931 to J. C. and Gertrude Williams.

Lucrecie attended school in Texarkana School District. After graduating from Booker T. Washington High, she continued her education at Wiley College receiving her degree in Business Education afterwards she taught in the Lewisville Arkansas School District.

She later relocated back to Texarkana where she returned back to her Alma Mater, Booker T. Washington High School teaching typing until Booker T. Washington closed. . She taught at North Heights Junior High until retiring from the district totaling 34 years.

Lucrecie was a faithful member of Canaan Baptist Church where she attended until her health failed.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Freddie Johnson, sister, Sabra Williams and brother, Freddie K. Williams.

She leaves to cherish her memory one son, Fredrick Johnson and a host of friends.



Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 1:00 PM Nash Cemetery, Nash, Texas under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary with Pastor Freddie Smith, Eulogist.

MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED

