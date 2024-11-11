Sponsor

Lynda F. Stewart Poore, age 84, of Texarkana, TX, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2024. She was born on September 18, 1940, in Texarkana, AR, to Frank and Gertrude Stewart.

Mrs. Poore dedicated 39 years of her life to the legal profession as Deputy Clerk II at the Sixth Court of Appeals. In her spare time, she loved watching Hallmark movies, rooting for the Dallas Mavericks and the Dallas Cowboys, and cooking meals to enjoy with her family. She was a devoted member of Hardy Memorial Methodist Church, giving countless hours to volunteer and serve in many ways.

To her family, she was someone they could always count on—through both good times and bad. She was a source of love, empathy, compassion, and wisdom. When you succeeded, she was your loudest supporter. When you stumbled, she was the positive voice that lifted you up, always reminding you of your gifts and your worth. Her generosity knew no bounds; she was always doing more for others than herself. Whether it was cooking a warm meal, offering a helping hand, lending a listening ear, or simply being there, she embodied what it meant to care deeply and selflessly.

For her, cooking was a love language; serving others was a choice, not an obligation; and being there for people was simply who she was. Mrs. Poore taught those around her what it meant to truly love and support one another. The world has lost an amazing woman, but heaven has gained a true angel. Mrs. Poore was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt. She leaves behind a legacy of kindness, strength, and unwavering love that will be remembered by all who knew her.

Mrs. Poore was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Dale Poore, Sr.; parents, Frank and Gertrude Stewart; granddaughter, Lauren Michelle Poore; sister and brother-in-law, Norma and Bob Dellinger; brother-in-laws, Jerry Powell and Robbie Poore; father and mother-in-law James and Marie Poore; beloved cousins, Joyce Varner, Bill Varner, Sr, and Trey Varner; and nephew, Scott Dellinger.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Michele Carter (Warren); son, Jerry Dale Poore, Jr; sister, Trudy Powell; brother and sister in law, Bill and Linda Waddell; grandchildren, Landon Poore, Catherine Carter; great-grandsons, Diorland, Lawson, and Sawyer; nieces, Ashley Powell, Tracy Gunderson (Tom), Jennifer Beckford (Damien), Megan Poore; nephews, Dennis Dellinger, Allen Dellinger (Kim), Timothy Poore (Allie) and Scott Waddell, brother and sister-in-law Dennis Poore (Wendy); cousins, Bill Varner, Jr. (Sandy); and a number of other relatives and friends.

A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at 10:00 AM at Hardy Memorial Methodist Church with Matt Graves officiating. Visitation will be held following the service.

A private family burial will take place in Hillcrest Memorial Park under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Retreat at Kenwood for the great care and attention they gave Lynda during her stay there. They also express their deep gratitude to Chambers Hospice Care, especially Cassie Satterfield, for the love, support, and care given to their mom.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations be made to Hardy Memorial Methodist Church or the American Diabetes Association.