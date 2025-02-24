Sponsor

Lynda Maureen Robertson, age 81, of Bloomburg, Texas passed away on February 20, 2025, after a lengthy illness. She was the daughter of the late Boyce and Evelyn Robertson of Bloomburg, TX.

Lynda graduated as salutatorian of Bloomburg High School in 1962. After high school graduation, she attended Texarkana College. In 1967, she received a Bachelor of Science degree in education and library sciences from East Texas State University in Commerce, Texas.

Lynda began her elementary school teaching career in Queen City, Texas and continued her career in Fouke, Arkansas as a second-grade teacher. She was named Fouke Teacher of the Year in the school year 1995-1996. She was a member of the Fouke Education Association. Lynda frequently served as scorekeeper for basketball games in Bloomburg and Queen City for many years.

After more than 40 years of elementary education, Lynda entered into a well-deserved retirement. “Miss Robertson” touched the lives of many students, teachers, fellow teachers, and other school staff.

In her free time, Lynda enjoyed reading, family activities, crafting, and watching TV with her cats and family. She was a member of Atlanta Church of Christ.

Lynda was dedicated to her family as well as her students. She is survived by her three sisters, Janice, Kay, and Cindy; three nieces, Jennifer, Wendy, and Ronelle; two nephews, Aaron and Bryon; three great-nephews, Ryan, Alec, and Eli; and three great-nieces, Ashlyn Lindsey, and Katy.

Lynda will be remembered by family and friends for her generosity, sense of humor, and acts of kindness. She acknowledged family and friends’ birthdays, anniversaries, graduations, and special occasions with carefully selected cards and gifts. Lynda was an example of how to serve others.

Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas at 2:00 PM on Monday, February 24, 2025, with Bradley Michael, pastor of Victory Baptist KJV Church of Hugo, Oklahoma officiating the service. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2025, from 5:00-7:00 PM. Burial will be in Sylverino Cemetery in Fouke, Arkansas.

The family encourages donations to be made to the Fouke Elementary school library at P.O. Box 20 in Fouke, AR 71837 ATTN: Mrs. Kathryn Dean.