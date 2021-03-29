Advertisement

Lynda Sue Hildebrandt, age 76, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on March 27, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.

Lynda was born on June 16, 1944 in Texarkana, Texas to her parents Everett and Barbara Baxter Ellison. She retired after 25 years of service from Truman Arnold Companies and then became a caretaker for her parents. She was also an active member of the First Lutheran Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and one grandson, Justin Hildebrandt.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 54 years, Roger Hildebrandt; her sons, Gary Hildebrandt (Mary), Billy Hildebrandt; her sister, Charlotte Dickerson (Les); her brother, David Ellison (Rose Ann); her grandchildren, Aaron Branson, Rachael, Jacob, Nathan, Josh and Kayla Hildebrandt; her nieces and nephews, Patti O’Brien (Joe), Sabrina Utter (Duane), Eva Spera (John), and Jay Bartlett (Sherry Ann); numerous great nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Bo Bo.

Visitation will be from 5:00pm – 7:00pm Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Chapelwood Funeral Home Nash, Texas.

Funeral service will be at 10:00 am Thursday, April 1, 2021 at The First Lutheran Church Texarkana, Texas with Pastor Scott Sundbye officiating. Burial to follow at Chapelwood Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.