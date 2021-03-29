Advertisement

David Edd Jones, age 60, of Texarkana, Arkansas went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 27, 2021 surrounded by his family.

Mr. Jones was born July 3, 1960 in Texarkana, Texas and was a lifetime resident of Texarkana. He was retired owner and operator of Bucks Auto Electric and a member of Spring Lake Baptist Church. He was an accomplished Bass Guitarist and known throughout the Four State Area as a great musician. David was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and a friend to many. He enjoyed spoiling his children and grandchildren and always made sure they were provided for. He was preceded in death by one son, Jerry Sillivan, his parents, Buck Jones and Joyce Page Jones, his father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Onita Wooten and his one sister-in-law Judy Looney.

He is survived by his wife of thirty-one years, Joyce Wooten Jones of Texarkana, Arkansas; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Allen Martin of Texarkana, Texas; John and Ashly Martin of Texarkana, Arkansas; one daughter and son-in-law, Sarah and Brandon Holmes of Atlanta, Texas; one brother and sister-in-law, John and Karen Jones of Genoa, Arkansas; one sister, Charlene Jones of Ajijic, Mexico; ten grandchildren, Johnathan Martin, AnnaBella Martin, Bentley Martin, Charleigh Holmes, Cason Holmes, Channing Holmes, Colin Runnels, Kaylee Sillivan, Jaycee Sillivan and Ava Kitson, a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral services for Mr. Jones will be 6:00 P. M. Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Spring Lake Baptist Church with Bro. Randy Shepherd officiating.

The family will receive friends at the church Tuesday afternoon from 4:00 P. M. to 6:00 P.M.

Memorials may be made to Spring Lake Baptist Church, 4601 Texas Blvd., Texarkana, Texas 75503.