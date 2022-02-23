Advertisement

Lynn Cox, 71 of Texarkana passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, February 18, 2022. He was born October 24, 1950 to Delbert and Lola Cox in Texarkana, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Earl Cox.

Lynn is survived by his children, Mystee Bennett and husband Chris of Texarkana, Texas, Krystofer Cox and wife Emily of Texarkana, Texas, Maddilyn Smith and husband Brandon of Benton, Arkansas; grandchildren, Madison, Aidyn, Presley, Stormee, Krockett Bennett, Aurora, Delilah, Chandler, Braelynn Cox, Kohen, Aiyla, Hazyl Smith, Michael Bradshaw and David Smith; brother Joseph Cox and wife Rebecca; sister-in-law Kathy Cox; special niece Taehlor Lafferty along with many, many nieces, nephews, and close friends.

Advertisement

Lynn had a successful career in law enforcement serving the public as a peace officer, detective, criminal investigator, probation office, and CPS investigator. He then went on to be a GED instructor at FCI, where he later retired. He had a passion for behavioral sciences and rehabilitation. He believed there is good in everybody, they just need to be shown love and compassion.

However successful he was in his career, he holds no title greater than that of Dad and Grandad. He loved his children fiercely and his grand buddies, as he liked to call them, were his most cherished blessings in this world. He left his legacy in the smiles of the faces and deep in the hearts of all his precious grand gifts.

The family is welcoming guests at the Bennett home at 1217 Trinity Street anytime.

Any donations may be made in his name at Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Texarkana Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Texarkana Funeral Home Chapel.

