M Wayne Royal

Wayne Royal, 84, of Wake Village, Texas passed away March 4, 2021 in Georgetown, Texas. Wayne was born in Forrest City, Arkansas on June 20, 1936 to Gideon and Mae Royal.

He served our country in the National Guard. He is best known for being a manager of Barker’s and Weingarten grocery store in Texarkana. Wayne was devoted to his family, friends, and neighbors.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents and daughter Linda Royal Berry.

He is survived by daughter, Susan Royal Roberts of Georgetown, Texas, son Robert Royal of Wake Village, Texas, two sisters, Joyce Morrison and Dorothy York of Atlanta, Texas, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.