June 7, 2003 – March 7, 2026

Manuel Garcia Garcia, age 22, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2026. He was born on June 7, 2003, in Texarkana, Texas, to his loving parents, Margarita Garcia Lopez and Felipe Garcia. Manuel was a bright light in the lives of everyone who knew him. He had a caring heart, a contagious smile, and a sense of humor that could make anyone laugh. He loved spending time with his friends, going to concerts, and making fun videos together—memories that those who loved him will always hold close. More than anything, Manuel loved his family. He especially treasured the time he spent with his mom, whether it was talking, laughing, or just being together. Those simple moments meant the world to him. Manuel had a way of making people feel welcomed, valued, and loved, and his presence brought warmth and joy wherever he went. He will be remembered as a kind, happy, and funny young man whose smile could brighten any room. Though his time here was far too short, the love he shared and the memories he created will live on in the hearts of his family and friends forever. Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Margarita Garcia; his father, Felipe Garcia; his brother, Daniel Garcia; his sisters, Maryanne Garcia and Monika Garcia; along with many relatives and friends who loved him dearly. Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM held on Monday, March 16, 2026, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Pastor Joaquin Sole officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

