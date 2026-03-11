Johnny R. Griffin

SPONSOR

October 13, 1933 – March 10, 2026

Johnny Russell Griffin, age 92, of Texarkana, Texas, died Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at his apartment at Retreat at Kenwood. Mr. Griffin was born October 13, 1933, in Texarkana, Arkansas and grew up in Texarkana, Texas. He was a graduate of Texas High School. He married his wife of 66 years, Hortense, and resided in Texarkana, where they raised their four children, until her passing. Johnny was a member of Cross View Baptist Church. He worked as a service manager for many years. First with Moses Volkswagen and Coker Buick until he retired. He was preceded in death by his parents Johnny E and Beulah Griffin; one sister, Joyce McCorkle; one brother, Buddy Griffin; mother-in-law, Audra Morgan. Survivors include one daughter and son in law, Kathy and Mike Powell; two sons and one daughter in law, Tony and Bridget Griffin and Royce Lynn Griffin; eight grandchildren , Susan and Jason, Kristie and husband Alex, Lauren, Todd, Courtney and husband William, Tyler and wife Darby, Montana, and Justin; seven great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and a special great-grand dog, Stella. A memorial graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, March 20, 2026, at Hillcrest Memorial Park with Rev. Mike Powell officiating. I n lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial be made to Cross View Baptist Church and First Baptist Church Redwater Building Fund.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

