Marcia Peeples

Sponsor

Marcia Sain Peeples, 71, of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away Sunday, July 16, 2023. She was born April 24, 1952 in Ashdown, Arkansas to the late Lester and Evelyn Jeffers Sain.

Marcia graduated from Foreman High School as valedictorian in May of 1970 and went to Texarkana College to complete prepharmacy studies and graduated from University of Arkansas in Little Rock College of Pharmacy in 1974.

She met the love of her life, Bill Peeples, while attending Texarkana College. They purchased Pleasant Grove Pharmacy in 1982, where she still worked until the very end. Her customers were her life and many became extended family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and her husband William “Bill” Peeples.

Survivors include her son Lane Peeples and wife Kristin of Texarkana, Texas; three grandchildren Hollis, Hensley, and Haven Peeples; sister Sharon Latham and husband Joel of Foreman, Arkansas; two nieces Nancy Myers and husband John of Frierson, Louisiana, Diane Burnett and husband Lane of Ashdown, Arkansas; lifelong friend Becky McClure; along with a host of great nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM, Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas Blvd.

Funeral services will be held at 10 AM, Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Texarkana Funeral Home Chapel, Texas Blvd. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Southern Christian Home, 102 E Harding Street, Morrilton, Arkansas 72110.

