Loretta McCloskey, age 86, of Wake Village, Texas transitioned into eternal rest on July 15, 2023, in a local hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. McCloskey was born July 1, 1937, in Texarkana, Texas to parents Heber and Hazel Bowen.

Mrs. Loretta McCloskey was a homemaker and she enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family. She was a Christian woman and a faithful Hampton Church of Christ member. She also enjoyed fishing. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, and friend. Her family will greatly miss her, especially her home-cooked meals.

She was preceded in death by her Parents; husband Barry L. McCloskey, Sr.; one son Randall L. McCloskey; and two brothers Donald Bowen and William C. Bowen.

Survivors include her children two sons, Mike Wilbanks and wife Kay and Barry McCloskey, Jr., and wife Margo; two daughters, Charlotte Jarvis and Lianna Worrell and spouse Mike; one brother James Bowen; ten grandchildren, Bobby McCloskey, Katie Jimenez, Brandon McCloskey, Mollie Harrell, Tyler Worrell, Sarah McCloskey, Justin McCloskey, Logan McCloskey, Elijah Jarvis, and Gabriel Jarvis; 7 Great Grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Jerry Monholland and Jay Launius Officiating.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 1:00 PM until service time.

