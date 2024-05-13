Sponsor

Marcie Leeann Guidry, age 50, of Hooks, Texas, died Friday, May 10, 2024, in a local nursing center.

Ms. Guidry was born December 2, 1973, in Hope, Arkansas, and was employed with Bowie County Equipment.

She was preceded in death by her father, Mark Lambert.

She is survived by her mother, Brenda Ward; children, Brooklyn Powell and husband Sheldon, Dean Traylor, Brittany Traylor, and Mekkayla Traylor, fiancée, Marshall Traylor; one brother, Ronnie Lambert; two grandchildren, Jaxon Wadlow and Haivyne Cole; and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, May 13, 2024, at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at 2:00 P.M. at the Harmony Cemetery, Sutton, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. prior to the service.