Erma Dean Nielsen, age 86, of Redwater, Texas, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2024, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on September 24, 1937, in Kirby, Arkansas, to Leamon and Era Turner.

She was a faithful member of Oak Ridge Missionary Baptist Church.

Mrs. Nielsen spent her working days as a supervisor of a glove factory and other factories. In her free time, she enjoyed bowling, cooking, sewing, and being with her family. She was a wonderful and loving wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to many.

She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, two sisters, and five step-brothers.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 39 years Ken Nielsen Redwater, Texas, four sons John Nielsen of Atlanta, Texas, Kenny Nielsen of Lubbock, Texas, David Nielsen of Texarkana, Arkansas, and Dale Nielsen of Ashdown, Arkansas; one daughter Laura Larance of Redwater, Texas; 15 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and several other relatives and friends.

The memorial service is on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at 2:00 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home in the Chapel. Visitation an hour before the service on Saturday, May 18, 2024, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations to be made to Enhabit Hospice.