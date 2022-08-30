Advertisement

Margaret Abernathy Harrell, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022. She was born on September 7, 1923, to Oscar Abernathy Sr. and Margaret Morriss Abernathy.

She was a member of the Sue Sanderson Garden Club, Junior League of Texarkana, Pi Beta Phi Sorority (Beta Chapter LSU), past member of downtown First Baptist Church, and a member of many other social/civic organizations.

She was a loving mother and grandmother, and a faithful woman who loved the Lord.

Advertisement

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. William B. Harrell, Jr. Survivors include one son, William B. Harrell III (LouAnne), one grandson, William G. Harrell, and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 10:30 AM at Texarkana Funeral Home (Texarkana, Texas). Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Arrangements are being made under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations be made to a charity of your choice.

