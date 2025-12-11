SPONSOR

Margaret Inez Everett-Lindsey, age 85, went home to be with the Lord on December 8, 2025. She was born on July 29, 1940, in Hartford, Michigan, to William Shock Traver and Florine Louise Hammond Traver.

A woman of steadfast faith, Margaret was a devoted follower of Jesus and lived each day guided by her love for God, her family, and her community.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, William and Florine Traver; her first husband, Robert Lynn Everett Sr.; four siblings; and one great-granddaughter.

She is survived by her current husband, Pastor James Lindsey; her sisters, Arletta Meachum and Dorothy Ryan; her children, Robert Everett Jr., Michelle and David Hlavinka, and Sherri Cole; her stepchildren, Jimmy Lindsey and Debbie Rowe; eight grandchildren — Jessi Everett, Taylor Herndon, Ty Everett, Braden Hlavinka, Lauren Eldridge, Hunter Griffin, Seth Roberts, and Morgan Roberts; four step-grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and four step–great-grandchildren.

Margaret and Robert Everett were married for almost fifty years and enjoyed a beautiful and adventurous life together until his passing in 2006. They traveled across America and around the world, creating memories filled with joy and discovery. Margaret, Robert, and the kids shared countless adventures together, including traveling, camping trips, and horseback riding, celebrating the great outdoors and the bonds that held them close.

Later in life, she shared many adventures with her husband James, including zip-lining and a hot-air balloon ride. Never one to be limited by age or expectation, Margaret went skydiving at 75, a testament to her adventurous spirit and love of life.

She held various professional roles throughout her life and, in her younger years, poured her time and energy into her family and community. She served as PTA president, Brownie leader, cheerleading coach, hospital coordinator volunteer, and church camp counselor, always showing up with encouragement, witty comebacks, and a bright smile. Above all, she was her family’s #1 fan.

Margaret’s legacy is one of faith, courage, and unwavering love. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who had the blessing of knowing her.

A celebration of life for Margaret will be held at 11:00 A. M. on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at Faith Baptist Church with Rev. Gary Glover officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

Memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church, 2812 East Street, Texarkana, Arkansas 71854, or to the American Parkinson’s Disease Association, P.O. Box 61420, Staten Island, NY 10306.

The family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A. M. prior to service time.

