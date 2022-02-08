Advertisement

Margaret Marie Boone, age 58, of Texarkana, Texas, died Saturday, February 5, 2022, in a local nursing home surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Boone was born July 26, 1963, in Hope, Arkansas, and lived in Texarkana most of her life. She was formerly employed with Allstate Insurance Company and a member of Trinity Baptist Church. Margaret was a loving and caring person with a Heart of Gold. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. You could always catch her with a good book in her hand. Her favorite author was James Patterson, and she read just about every one of his novels. She also enjoyed going on walks with friends and family and being outdoors. She loved to fish, but she loved her family most of all. She is preceded in death by her parents, Quinnon and Arlene Hanson, and one brother, Duane Johnson, and one nephew, Jason Cowley.

She is survived by two sons, Bradley Boone of Texarkana, Arkansas; Brentley Boone and Jennifer Stacks of Texarkana, Arkansas; two sisters and brothers-in-law; Debra and Rodney Akin of Texarkana, Arkansas; and Joy and Glenn Cowley of Fouke, Arkansas; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Dewayne and Nicole Johnson of Hope, Arkansas; and Barry Hanson of Queen City, Texas; one sister-in-law, Sharon Johnson of Hatfield, Arkansas; five grandchildren, Dewayne Byrd, Arianna Boone, Kyra Boone, Carly Boone, and Jackson, three special nieces and nephews, Jessica Paige, Ashley Fielding, Amanda Thrasher, Justin Cowley, and Krystofer Cox and three great-nieces and a host of friends.

Advertisement

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, from 6:00 to 8:00 P. M.

