U.S. Veteran
William Ray Ennis, age 86, of Texarkana, Texas, died Sunday, February 6, 2022, at his residence.
Mr. Ennis was born April 23, 1935, in Texarkana, Texas and was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a hard worker who always took care of his family. Ray was a lifelong musician who played guitar and sang in several bands over the years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sheila Ennis; two daughters, Sharon Wagner and Sherry Orr; one son, David Domanski and one step-daughter, Dianna Dudley.
Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Tracy and Sami Ennis of Coronado, Panama, daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Don Clark, of Texarkana, Texas, daughter, Dawn Domanski, of Hooks, Texas, step-daughter and son-in-law, Gina and Joseph Horvath, Sr., of Texarkana, Texas, step-daughter and boyfriend, Pamela Price and Bill Badger, of Huntsville, Alabama, step-daughter and son-in-law, Paula and Ty Goodner, of Somerville, Alabama, step-son and daughter-in-law, Jimmy and Rachel Simmons, Jr., of Pisgah Forest, North Carolina; twenty-two grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren along with other relatives.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Friday, February 11, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Friday.