Margie Evans

Margie Maurice Evans, age 90, of Texarkana, Texas, died Friday, March 5, 2021, in a local nursing center.

Ms. Evans was born July 11, 1930, in Patmos, Arkansas to Birl and Opal Winberry. Margie loved to bowl and at one time was the president of a bowling league in Marshall, Texas.

Margie raised her children as a single mother and was an amazing example of what a mother should be. There was never a day that her children did not come home to dinner on the table and all their needs met. She was always the mom that her children’s friends came to for help too. Her sacrifices through the years became more evident as her own children became parents themselves. They are forever grateful for her love and care. Margie was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and friend.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Glen Winberry; one sister, Mae Elkins; nephew Jimmy Bray and one cousin, Bob Keaton, Jr.

Survivors include one son, Trey Evans and his girlfriend Tammy Campbell of Texarkana; one daughter Sandra Evans Martin and her wife Stacey of Texarkana; three grandchildren, Morgan Lomax and her husband, Andrew, Keaton William Martin, Savannah Evans and her fiancé Luke Stephens and his children, Easton and Rush Stephens; one cousin Pat Keaton and husband, Gary Hendrickson; one niece Rebecca Garcia; special lifelong friend, Charlene Pickett and her beloved fur babies, Cowboy and Olivia “Ollie Boo Boo”.