Margie Marie Meadows of Texarkana passed away April 23, 2021. She was 101 years old. She was born December 29, 1919 in Miller County, Arkansas.

Mrs. Meadows was a homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church, Hooks.

Margie is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Herman Elton Meadows; three children, Louella Cornett, Roy Joe Meadows and William Meadows, along with a number of grand and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her sister, Viola Cornett; her daughter, Margaret Mitchell; her son, Timothy Clifton; 14 grandchildren and too many great, great-great and even greater to even count.

Everyone that knew Margie knew that she was a character. She enjoyed playing dominoes and bingo and would almost always win. She liked to dance and sing. She loved to talk and never met a stranger. The nursing staff would always comment about how much they loved Ms. Margie. While Margie loved many people in her long life, what was most important to her was her love for the Lord and her love for her family. The last year was quite hard on her as she was unable to see or spend time with those she loved most. She was so excited when she was finally able to meet her most recent great-great granddaughter, Stevie, born on her 101st birthday. She would tell anyone that would listen about her “birthday baby”. We will all feel this tremendous loss, but Margie would want all of her family and friends to know how much she loved each and every one of them and that she is finally in peace at home with her Lord and Savior.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 5:00 P. M. to 7:00 P. M.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 A. M. Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Pastor Todd Jenkins officiating. Burial will be in Rondo Memorial Park.