Maria Franklin

Maria R. Franklin, 77 of Nash, Texas died Tuesday, March 1, 2022 in Dallas, Texas.

Mrs. Franklin was born December 10, 1944 in Mexico. She was a homemaker and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Franklin; her parents, Alejandro Orta, Sr and Rafela Orta; one nephew, Michael Hansson.

She is survived by three brothers and two sisters in law: Lupe and Rosa Orta of Nash, Texas; Juan Orta of Princeton, Texas; Alejandro Orta, Jr and Patricia Orta of Frisco, Texas; three sisters and two brothers in law: Jessica Pringle of Nash, Texas; Sally and Earle Stacy of Texarkana, Texas; Teresa and Bo Hansson of Alpharetta, Georgia; fourteen nieces and nephews; twenty-two great nieces and nephews; thirteen great-great nieces and nephews and a number of friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 PM on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Michael J. Adams officiating.

Rosary will be held at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Texarkana Funeral Home on Texas Boulevard, Texarkana, Texas, with a visitation to follow

