Sponsor

Our beautiful Maria Manzo passed away on February 21, 2025, at Chi St. Vincent Hospital in Hot Springs, AR at the age of 69 with her daughters and husband by her side. Maria was born in Zacapu, Michoacan Mexico to Maria Isabel and Ramon Manzo.

She was preceded in death by her great grandson, Aziel A. Moya.

She is survived by her husband, Jose Gutierrez; her two daughters, and their spouses, Angela and Marco Juarez, and Madai and Jesus Martinez; grandchildren are Arturo Moya Jr., Isabella Martinez, Kaly Moya, Cruz Juarez, Nolan Martinez, Mackenzie Juarez, Luca Martinez, and her bonus grandbaby Leslie Angel Juarez.

Maria loved life to the fullest and had a big heart. She loved making friends and loved her family as well as her church family. She loved to cook for friends and family. We will deeply miss her, but we know she is at peace now.

Visitation will be held to remember her wonderful life on Monday, February 24, 2025, from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash, TX. Funeral service for Maria will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, and will be laid to rest following the service.