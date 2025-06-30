Sponsor

Marie Elizabeth Boswell, 69, of Texarkana, AR., passed away on June 24, 2025.

She was born on May 10, 1956, to Ester and Harry Kelly in Baton Rouge, LA.

Marie was a member of Freedom Grace Fellowship.

She enjoyed camping and spending time with her family and lived her life to the fullest.

She was a firm believer in God and loved Jesus. She was also very “old school” and stuck in her ways and opinions when it came to her family, though it was always based in love and compassion.

Mrs. Boswell is preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, Harry Kelly, Charlie Kelly, and Danny Kelly, one sister Ester Boswell, and her ‘second mother’ Texas Boswell.

Left to cherish her memory and carry her legacy are her husband of 16 years, Louis Boswell; three sons, Harry Jones, Ruben Jones and wife Joni, and Danny Jones and wife Melissa; three brothers-in-law, David Boswell, Bill Boswell, and Elzie Boswell; three sisters-in-law, Bees Boswell, Evelyn Stanley, and Wanda McIntosh; her aunt Julie Young; 18 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 28, 2025, at 2:00 P.M. at Freedom Grace Fellowship, 2401 Hazel St. Texarkana, TX.

Burial will be at Rondo Cemetery.