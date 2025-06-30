Sponsor

Leola F. Thompson peacefully passed away 6/25/25 at 102 years old. She was the oldest resident at Cornerstone Methodist Retirement Community, having lived there for 26 years. She was there longer than any employee or resident. Born in Atwell, TX in 1923, Leola grew up in Fort Worth.

She retired from the Red River Army Depot; was a member of First Baptist Church in Texarkana, serving many years as a member of the Willing Workers Sunday School Class. She served meals for the church for decades.

Leola was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Eugene Thompson, and three brothers, Floyd H. Cook, Archie D. Cook, Leroy Cook, and three sisters, Thelma Hancock, Anna McClernan, and Reba Spears.

She is survived by her only son, Ronald Eugene Thompson and his wife Ramona Thompson of Frisco Texas; three grandchildren, David Thompson, Christopher Thompson (wife, Jenny), and Kathy Tebo (husband, Marc); and six great grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews and in-laws.