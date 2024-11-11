Sponsor

Some people come into your life and touch your soul from the very beginning. They may impact you with their generosity, their tenacious spirit, their hard-core dedication to their beliefs, their adorable quirks or the way they love with their whole heart. All of these are the ways that Marilyn Langley, 69, of Texarkana, Texas impacted those around her.

Marilyn came into this world on December 18, 1954, in Texarkana, TX as the daughter of Harry Moore and Margie Amis and was blessed with a loving step-father that helped raise her R. T. Amis. Marilyn lived a full exuberant life in which she shared her love through ham rolls, cheese balls, Nana’s cookies and her special touch with plants and all things living. Marilyn is the former owner and operator of Langley’s Green Things. After she stepped away from her greenhouses Marilyn was employed in the mail room at Telford Prison System.

During her life Marilyn was always first a mother to her daughters Sarah and Elizabeth. She was then promoted to Nana of Lexie and Carlee, but it did not take long for her to become everyone’s Nana. She gave as good as she got, especially with her son-in-law, Ken. She gave the most unique and personally chosen presents that always were “the perfect gift.” She may have always lost her cup, keys, and glasses but she found a good laugh at everything life gave her even if she was laughing at herself or her daughter for getting embarrassed because her cell phone always rang, or her alarm went off at the most inappropriate times.

Nana was a maker of things. She sewed her love into items for those around her. Marilyn was a history lover, which she shared her love with her youngest granddaughter engaging her with information about American history and one of her favorite people, Queen Elizabeth. Marilyn was always up on the latest movies that she shared with her oldest granddaughter. She was involved in everything America and everything political, making sure that if you were a citizen, you were also a registered voter instilling a love for the political framework to all of her “kids and grandkids”

Marilyn may have left this life on earth on November 7, 2024, but now she resides in heaven with her Savior, Jesus Christ. In her absence she has left a void in many hearts. Those that she left to carry on her legacy include daughter Sarah Robinson and son-in-law Ken Robinson of Redwater, Texas, daughter Elizabeth Langley of Camden, AR. Granddaughter Lexie Feemster and husband Jackson of Texarkana, TX and granddaughter Carlee Robinson of Redwater, TX. Special friend Elwood Binning of Redwater, TX, loving extended family, church family at Echo Hills Missionary Baptist church, and a large crew that she will always hold a special place as Nana to.

The family would like to extend an invitation to help celebrate the life of Marilyn “Nana” Langley Monday November 11, 2024, with a visitation at 10:00 am and service led by Pastor Aaron Thompson to follow at 11:00am at Echo Hills Missionary Baptist Church with graveside service and interment at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.