Marilyn Maris

To most people, she was just “Mama”. Whether she was yours or she just thought you needed one. Either way, you were raised up by her unconditional love, practicality, and sarcasm. She supported us all whether we needed a cheerleader or a kick in the pants. She was unafraid to tell it like it was and was the first to tell you if something was “unacceptable behavior.” The truly unacceptable thing is her absence from all our lives. We had her longer than we thought but never long enough.

Marilyn Louise Maris of Texarkana, TX died on Saturday February 12, 2022 at 76 years old. She was preceded in death by her husband Earl Maris and her brother Samuel “Bo” Lunsford.

She is survived by her three children, Bill Woods and daughter-in-law Rhonda Woods, Jeffrey Woods and Julie Maris; her sisters, Carol Morgan and LaDoris Rose; her grandchildren, Misty Woods, Hailey Woods, Alex Wright and Stevie Mitchell; her great-grandchildren, Jaxson and Camden; her nephews, Christopher Lunsford and Adam Morgan; her niece, Jennifer Merchant and many other loved ones.

Visitation services will be held on Thursday, February 17, 2022, from 6-8 pm at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas Blvd.

