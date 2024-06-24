Marilyn Range

Sponsor

On March 20, 1948, a beautiful flower was born to proud parents of Mert and Evie Dixon, she was raised in Hooks, Texas until she relocated to Florida. She was raised there and continued her education, during this time, she dedicated her life to God. She later married Warren L. Range and relocated back to Hooks, Texas. She welcomed her four children. She devoted her life to being a wife raising her children. Marilyn loved her family. If she could bring love and life to someone in need, she did so with an open heart and a smile on her face. Her smile could brighten the darkest rooms and she will truly be missed. Marilyn gained her angel wings on June 13, 2024 at the age of 76. May she rest in peace.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Mert & Evie Dixon, brothers, Melvin Dixon, Earnest Dixon, and Roosevelt Dixon, sister, Laretta Gates. Marilyn will always live on in the hearts of her husband, Warren L. Range Sr. of Georgia; 3 daughters: April Range, Deborah Range both of Texarkana, Texas. and. Betty Hardy (Larry) of Prescott, Arkansas; 1 son: Warren Range Jr. of Hot Springs, AR; sisters: Tilda Sims and Betty Maddox; brothers: Mack Dixon and Mert Dixon; 13 grandchildren, and a host of other relatives, and friends.