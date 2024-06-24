Sponsor

Bobby Lee Rowden was born August 6, 1955, to the late Lamar Rowden and Wilma Rowden. He departed life June 12, 2024. Bobby was united in marriage to Charlesetta Rowden, March 1, 2007.

Bobby attended the New Boston School District. He worked his early years as a shoe shiner in New Boston, Texas at Ashley Barber Shop. Bobby later worked at DLA( Defense Logistics Agency) for 42 years, retiring as a Branch Chief.

Bobby accepted Christ at an early age and was the Pastor of Burns Church of Christ in Hooks, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his Father, Lamar Rowden, Mother, Wilma Rowden, Sister, Ola Faye Thompson and a host of Aunts and Uncles.

He leaves to cherish his memory: Wife: Charlesetta Rowden; Two daughters: Bobbie Jean Holman (AnThomas) and Monica Rowden (Robert); Two Stepchildren: Bernard Giddens and Kimberly Giddens; Two Sisters: Jacqueline Barber (James), Janice Hooks (Utissue); Two Brothers: Darrell Rowden (Angela), Billy Joe Rowden (Sharon); Grandkids: Bradley Holman, Allison Holman, Meghan Britton, and Quay Gooden. Bobby leaves a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.