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January 21, 1930 – March 24, 2026

Marion Lee Sartin, age 96, of Texarkana, Texas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. She was born on January 21, 1930, in Texarkana, Texas, to Billie Drew Bohon and James Marion Bohon.

Marion was the heart of her family—a devoted homemaker whose love was felt in every meal she prepared, every hug she gave, and every moment she shared. She found joy in the outdoors, whether she was camping, fishing, or feeling the breeze at the beach. Some of her happiest days were spent surrounded by her grandchildren, creating memories filled with laughter, stories, and unconditional love.

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She treasured her church family and took pride in being part of her car club, where she built lasting friendships and shared many good times. Marion had a gentle, sweet spirit that made everyone feel welcome. She was a loving mother, a proud grandmother, and a faithful woman who loved the Lord deeply. Her life was a beautiful reflection of kindness, strength, and quiet grace.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Obie Olen Sartin, Sr.; her daughter, Linda Gail Womble; her parents; six sisters; and three brothers.

Those left to carry on her legacy of love include her children: Barbara Whittington and husband Waylon of Atlanta, Texas; Olen Sartin and wife Marie of Texarkana, Texas; Patricia Smith and husband Jim of Texarkana, Texas; Dianna Odom and husband Larry of Maud, Texas; and Bonnie Thrapp and husband Larry of Hooks, Texas. She is also survived by her sister, Sharion Kay Smith of New Boston, Texas; 16 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends who will forever cherish her memory.

A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, March 26, 2026, at Texarkana Funeral Home–Texas, with Brother Danny Smith officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Marion’s legacy will live on in the love she gave, the faith she carried, and the countless lives she touched. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

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Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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