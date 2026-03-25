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March 31, 1940 – March 24, 2026

Mary Kay Joyce was born on March 31, 1940, in Springfield, Illinois. The only daughter of Lucille and Roland Eugene Zook, she was, from the very beginning, the apple of their eye. As a child, Mary Kay shared a particularly special bond with her father and often reminisced about their cherished “daddy-daughter” outings to the ice cream parlor. She spent her early years running through the fields of her aunt’s farm, where she found both adventure and lifelong memories.

In high school, Mary Kay was described as “a dark-haired young woman of poise and charm.” During her four years in highschool, she was an active member of the girls’ golf team and served as editor of the yearbook. She went on to attend Lindenwood School for Girls, where she met the love of her life, Frederick Eugene Joyce, Jr. (“Gene”). Mary Kay and Gene married on August 28, 1960, beginning a partnership that would span more than six decades. She often said her life truly began when she met Gene, and together they built a beautiful life and family, welcoming five children: Deirdre, Stephanie, Kirsten, Jameson, and Frederick Eugene Joyce, III.

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As Gene pursued his medical degree, Mary Kay created a warm and loving home in every place the family lived. She delighted in memories of snowy evenings in St. Paul, Minnesota, when she and Gene would make pallets by the fireplace for their children. A gifted seamstress and creative spirit, Mary Kay lovingly made countless outfits and Halloween costumes during her children’s early years. In addition to being a devoted mother, she taught English at Holy Souls Catholic School, where she inspired her students with both intellect and kindness.

When the family moved to Texarkana in the early 1970s, Mary Kay played a pivotal role in introducing gymnastics to the community so her daughters could continue pursuing the sport they loved. Never one to shy away from a new adventure, she later opened “I Deserve It,” a fudge shop she owned and operated with several of her dearest friends.

Just as life began to quiet, a joyful new chapter unfolded with the arrival of her first grandchild, Andrew. From that moment on, she became “Kaykay” to her eleven grandchildren—a role she embraced with boundless love and enthusiasm. As a grandmother, she was every bit as devoted as she had been as a mother, building fairy gardens, constructing Lincoln Log castles, magic blankets, and creating memories that will last generations. She was honored with the Grandparent Award at St. James Day School for nearly ten consecutive years for having the most grandchildren. Her dedication to them was evident in every interaction.

Beyond her family, Mary Kay was surrounded by a close-knit circle of friends she affectionately called “the girls”—Sharon Arnett, Patsy Alexander, Sally Sue Rodgers, Joan Carter, Puddin Rochelle, Sally Patton, and Mary Ann Oden—who became the sisters she never had. She served on numerous boards and was active in many organizations throughout Texarkana, but she was perhaps happiest gathered around a bridge table, sharing laughter and friendship.

Mary Kay was kind, selfless, and left a trail of magic wherever she went.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roland and Lucille Zook. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Dr. Gene Joyce; her five children, Deirdre (Malcolm) Smith, Stephanie (Jim) Wyly, Kirsten (John) O’Donnell, Jamie (Sean) Rommel, and Gene (Susannah) Joyce; her eleven grandchildren, Andrew (Rosa) Smith, Dr. Shea (Bobby) Brunner, Mary Katherine (Sage) Terral, Patrick Smith, Carson Rommel, Elizabeth Sanders, Alec Rommel, Quinn Sanders, Caroline (Caedmon) Kyles, Catherine Joyce, and John O’Donnell; and her two great-grandchildren, Margot Brunner and James Kyles. She was joyfully anticipating the arrival of her third great-grandchild, Rory Wyly-Terral.

A rosary will be held from 5:00 – 5:30 PM at Texarkana Funeral Home – Texas, with visitation following from 5:30-7:00 pm on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 27, 2026, at 2:00 PM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Justin Braun officiating.

Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery.

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Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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