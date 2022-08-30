Marjorie Lee Youngblood

Advertisement

Marjorie Davis Youngblood passed from this life into the presence of God and to a joyful reunion in Heaven with her family on August 28, 2022.

She was born on September 14, 1922 in Fouke, Arkansas. She was a homemaker, loving wife and mother and faithful member of the Beech Street First Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her high school sweetheart and husband of 62 years, Lawrence Vernon Youngblood; son, Dennis Youngblood; son-in-law, Richard McCarthy and grandson Scott Alan McCarthy.

Survivors include her daughters and son-in-law, Barbara McCarthy and Devra and Gary Harris; grandchildren, Wendy, Tracy, Jeff and wife Kimberly and John and wife Joanna; great grandchildren, Shelby, Ethan, Riley and Ellie.

Private Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at the Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial is under direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

The family would like to thank Windsor Cottage for their years of love and wonderful care and also Hospice of Texarkana for their care and support during Mom’s final days.