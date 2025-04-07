Sponsor

Marjorie Lucille Stout Cigainero, of Texarkana, Arkansas, beloved wife to David Thomas Cigainero, and mother to four children, passed away peacefully in her home on April 4, 2025 after a long illness. She leaves behind a family that will not be the same without her.

Lucille was born in Washington, Arkansas in 1939 to William and Ozie Stout. She was the oldest of three children. She attended Texas High School before working several years at Texarkana National Bank.

Lucille met the love of her life, David, by going on a blind date to a movie at the Red River Drive-In. Excited to start their life together, the two were married on October 8, 1965.

Together Lucille and David raised four children, Joe David (wife, Tabitha), Paula (husband, Bruce), Doug (wife, Elizabeth), and Greg (husband, Guss). Lucille dedicated her life to being a stay-at-home mother. Her children and their spouses felt her devotion in the love and support she provided.

Lucille took special joy in spending time outside with her husband and children and had fond memories of summer camping trips to Dierks Lake. Observing hummingbirds from her back patio was a favorite pastime.

Lucille had a soft spot for cats, and she treated each one like they were family members. Over the years she took care of many different cats. While she loved them all, Linus was her favorite.

Lucille was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings Carolyn Stout Stotts and William Robert “Bob” Stout, and by nephew Christopher Cigainero. She is survived by her husband, four children and their spouses, five grandchildren, Alex, Adam, Millie, Alexis and Chloe, and 23 nieces and nephews. The family will never forget the love and laughter she brought to their lives.

The rosary will be recited on Wednesday, April 9th at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas at 6:00 p.m. The family will receive friends following the rosary from 6:30 P. M. to 8:00 P. M. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, April 10, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. with Father Burmester officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Donations in Lucille’s name to Enhabit Home Health & Hospice through the Enhabit Cares Foundation are appreciated.