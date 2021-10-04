Advertisement

William Mark Lummus, age 60, of Texarkana, Texas, died Thursday, September 30, 2021, in a Bossier City, Louisiana hospital.

Mr. Lummus was born September 17, 1961, in Fort Riley, Kansas and was a member of the RLDS Church. Mark was retired from the United States Air Force. After retirement, he was a truck driver for ten years.

Survivors include his parents, William and Edith Lummus of Texarkana; one sister, Donna Monholland of Longview, Texas; one nephew, Brian Monholland; three nieces, Amy (Lance) Sustaita, Jill (Marcus) Cisneros and Dana (Ryan) Fountain; three great-nieces, Abigail, Leah and Caroline; two great-nephews, Levi and James; and one aunt Bonnie Cotten of Alabama.

Advertisement

Graveside services will be at 2:00 PM Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

