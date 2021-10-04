Advertisement

Faye Sharp Wagnon, age 95, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died October 1, 2021 in Ruston, Louisiana.

Mrs. Wagnon was born March 14, 1926 in Norphlet, Arkansas. She was a homemaker and a member of the Beech Street First Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, John E. Wagnon and by her daughter, Rebecca Bassett Kron.

Advertisement

She is survived by one daughter, Kaye Hancock of Ruston, Louisiana; one brother Bob Sharp of San Angelo, Texas; five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and a number of other relatives.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at the Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Chapel with Rev. Richard Posey officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 at the funeral home prior to the service.

