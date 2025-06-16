Sponsor

Marlin B. Laxton, age 88, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at his residence.

Marlin was born on March 6, 1937, to his parents, Hubert and Leola Laxton in Pleasant Plains, AR. He loved to spend time in his shop, hunt, and fish. He was a wonderful father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and a Christian by faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his loving wife, Ida Laxton, of Fouke, AR; son Bud Laxton, and Lisa, of Texarkana, AR; three daughters, Vicki Reynolds and husband Randy of Magnolia, TX, Marla Runion and husband Danny of Texarkana, AR, Michelle Nealy and husband Shannan of Fate, TX; eight grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren, sister, Helene Jancik of Hot Springs, AR; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, in the chapel of Texarkana Funeral Home – AR with Rev. Kenny Polk officiating.

Visitation will be held the hour before the service.

The family will have a private burial in Rock Springs Cemetery.