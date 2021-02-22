Advertisement

Martha Dell Crabtree, age 90, of Doddridge, Arkansas went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 16, 2021.

Mrs. Crabtree was born October 30, 1930, in Doddridge, Arkansas. She and her late husband, Jeff Crabtree, raised their family in Fouke, Arkansas. After his passing she moved back to Doddridge. She worked at Bennett Box Factory, Fouke City Hall and retired from Fouke School District. She was a member of Victory Tabernacle Assembly of God Church in Ida, Louisiana.

She was preceded in death by her Husband Jeff Crabtree, her Parents Clarence and Dovie Thomas, brothers Harold Thomas, Clarence William (CW) Thomas, Winston Thomas, Bill Thomas, and Finnus Wayne Thomas. Sisters Jamie Thomas, and Mamie Ruth Thomas.

She is survived by her oldest sister Marie Thomas of Barnsdall, Oklahoma.; four children, Jeff William and Patricia Crabtree of Doddridge, Arkansas, Virginia Crabtree of Doddridge, Arkansas, Tommy and Ginger Crabtree of Fouke, Arkansas, Marc and Barbara Lenaway of Fouke, Arkansas; six grandchildren, Michael and wife Sara Crabtree, Jeff William and wife Brandie Crabtree both of Texarkana Texas, Jimmy and wife Heather Jones of Katy, Texas, Gracie Crabtree, Tyler Lenaway both of Fouke, Arkansas and Lakin Lenaway and fiancée Blake Sneed of Nash, Texas, and a number of great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Rev. Don Peak, Rev. Roy Small and Rev. Roy Smart officiating. Burial will be at Independence Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home 1:00 to 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, prior to the service.