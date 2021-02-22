Joseph ‘Joey’ Alan Youngblood

Advertisement

Joey as most people knew him passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at his father’s home after a short battle with cancer. Joey was born in Texarkana, Texas to Johnny and Juanita Youngblood on July 20, 1959. He is survived by his father and stepmother, Johnny and Margie Youngblood, his mother Nita Mullen all of New Boston, Texas, his brother and wife Jeffrey and Alice Youngblood of Richardson, Texas, his niece Megan Youngblood of Edgewater, Colorado and stepsisters Sherry Grady of Talty, Texas and Sandy Sanborn of Mesquite, Texas and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins. A memorial Service will be planned at a later date. Local Arrangements are under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas